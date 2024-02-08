Thursday, February 08, 2024
Candidates provided level playing field: Kakakhel

Our Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for In­formation and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, asserted that the caretaker government has diligently worked to provide equitable opportu­nities for all election candidates. Barrister Kakakhel highlighted the comprehensive efforts, ensuring ad­ministrative efficiency and security during the elec­toral process.

Federal Interior Minister and Interior Secretary conducted a review, expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan personally inspected the prepa­rations. Barrister Kakakhel urged citizens, especially the youth, to cast their votes responsibly and contrib­ute to shaping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s future.

Concerning security, Barrister Kakakhel assured robust measures, including an emergency response force and heightened vigilance. The government is committed to maintaining peace, swiftly address­ing attempts to disrupt the electoral process. Barris­ter Kakakhel addressed an incident in Karak district, vowing to prevent a recurrence.

On internet services, Barrister Kakakhel clarified that no decision has been made yet, pending consul­tations with the federal government. International experts are invited to observe the electoral process, underscoring the commitment to a transparent and impartial election. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa care­taker government remains dedicated to upholding democratic principles for a fair and inclusive elector­al process.

