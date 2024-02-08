Candidates provided level playing field: Kakakhel

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, asserted that the caretaker government has diligently worked to provide equitable opportunities for all election candidates. Barrister Kakakhel highlighted the comprehensive efforts, ensuring administrative efficiency and security during the electoral process.
Federal Interior Minister and Interior Secretary conducted a review, expressing satisfaction with the election arrangements. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan personally inspected the preparations. Barrister Kakakhel urged citizens, especially the youth, to cast their votes responsibly and contribute to shaping Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s future.
Concerning security, Barrister Kakakhel assured robust measures, including an emergency response force and heightened vigilance. The government is committed to maintaining peace, swiftly addressing attempts to disrupt the electoral process. Barrister Kakakhel addressed an incident in Karak district, vowing to prevent a recurrence.
On internet services, Barrister Kakakhel clarified that no decision has been made yet, pending consultations with the federal government. International experts are invited to observe the electoral process, underscoring the commitment to a transparent and impartial election. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government remains dedicated to upholding democratic principles for a fair and inclusive electoral process.