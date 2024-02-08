Thursday, February 08, 2024
Caretaker PM reviews electoral process, exhorts public to use voting right

Web Desk
4:57 PM | February 08, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar reviewed electoral process at different polling stations in Islamabad and urged the public to use their voting right.

Speaking with a group of reporters during his visit to the Model School for Boys G-6 on polling day, Kakar expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation during the electoral process and the facilities provided to the electorate.

The premier urged the public to use their fundamental right of voting.

Kakar, in response to a query, said he was mindful of the difficulties arising from the suspension of internet services.

Asked about the turnout, the caretaker premier said it was too early to comment.

At the polling station, Kakar was given a briefing by the presiding officers and assistant presiding officers about the election arrangements.

