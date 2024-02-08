CEC says foolproof security arrangements ensured for polling

Chief Election Commissioner Sultan Sikandar Raja on Thursday said they won’t issue any instruction to the Ministry of Interior regarding the mobile phone and internet services.

The comments came as the interior ministry announced suspending the mobile phone and internet service across the country, citing the recent terrorist acts and threats, which are considered a part of the attempts to sabotage the polling being held today.

A day after the deadly blasts in Balochistan where the JUI-F and independent candidates were targeted, Raja said reviewing and monitoring the law and order situation in Pakistan was a responsibility of the interior ministry and relevant agencies.

What would happen if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) orders restoring the telecommunication services and a terrorism activity is carried out, he asked why talking to reporters after reaching his offices in Islamabad.

However, the CEC said the move would not affect tabulating and finalising the results as Election Management System (EMS) wasn’t dependent upon internet, as he promised holding free and fair elections in the country.

But at the same time, Raja mentioned that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had stated on Thursday that the internet services won’t be shut down on the polling day.

The ECP has promised to share the results before 2am (Friday) just nine hours after the closing of polling at 5pm today (Thursday).

A complete shutdown of the RTS [Result Transmission System] on July 25, 2018 has made the last general elections most controversial in Pakistan’s history, as the PML-N is still insisting that it was a planned move to deprive it of the public mandate and install the PTI government.