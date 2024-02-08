Cement exports increase 58.77pc in six months

ISLAMABAD - The ex­ports of cement witnessed an increase of 58.77 per cent during the first six months of the financial year 2023-24, as against the exports of the corre­sponding months of last year. The cement exports from the country were re­corded at $135.925 mil­lion during July-December (2023-24) against the exports of $85.611 mil­lion during July- Decem­ber (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of ce­ment also surged by 104.50 per cent, going up from 1,713,289 metric tons to 3,503,650 metric tons, ac­cording to the data. Mean­while, on year-on-year ba­sis, the exports of cement witnessed an increase of 151.11 per cent during the month of December 2023 as compared to the same month of last year. The ex­ports of cement from the country during December 2023 were recorded at US $21.927 million against the exports of US $8.732 million in December 2022. On a month-on-month ba­sis, exports of cement wit­nessed an increase by 4.86 per cent during December 2023 when compared to the exports of US $20.911 million in November 2023, the PBS data revealed.