Chairman PCB inspects ongoing development programs at NCA, Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he received a brief­ing on the development projects, including inspec­tion and upgradation of the NCA accommodation. Additionally, he assessed the facilities and dressing rooms at the Gaddafi Stadi­um and was briefed on the preparations for HBL PSL 9. During his visit to both places, he instructed the NESPAK, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), and Com­munications and Works Department to present a roadmap at the end of the week, for revamping of NCA and Gaddafi Stadium. He was accompanied by Salman Naseer, COO of PCB, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and Wahab Riaz, Chief Selector Pakistan men’s team.