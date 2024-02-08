Chairman PCB inspects ongoing development programs at NCA, Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE - Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi visited the National Cricket Academy (NCA) where he received a briefing on the development projects, including inspection and upgradation of the NCA accommodation. Additionally, he assessed the facilities and dressing rooms at the Gaddafi Stadium and was briefed on the preparations for HBL PSL 9. During his visit to both places, he instructed the NESPAK, Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), and Communications and Works Department to present a roadmap at the end of the week, for revamping of NCA and Gaddafi Stadium. He was accompanied by Salman Naseer, COO of PCB, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf and Wahab Riaz, Chief Selector Pakistan men’s team.