Chief Secretary visits election control room

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, on Wednesday, visited the control room set up in the Home Department to monitor the general elections and reviewed the arrangements made for monitoring law and order and administrative affairs during the polls. The Secretary Home Department briefed the Chief Secretary about CCTV cameras and dashboard for online monitoring. Special Secretary Home and officers concerned were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with other departments has completed all necessary arrangements to hold General Election 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner in Faisalabad. A spokesman of Election Commission Faisalabad said here on Wednesday that there were 10 national assembly and 21 provincial assembly seats in Faisalabad district and polling in these constituencies would commence sharp at 8 a.m. on Thursday (February 08, 2024) which would remain continue up to 5 p.m. He said that 863 were in the run for General Election 2024 for 31 seats from Faisalabad. However, real contest would occur in all constituencies between the PML-N, PPP and independent candidates claiming to be supported by the PTI. He said that 277 candidates would contest elections from national assembly seats including 25 candidates in NA-95 (Faisalabad- I), 24 in NA-96 (Faisalabad-II), 22 in NA-97 (Faisalabad-III), 20 in NA-98 (Faisalabad-IV), 25 in NA-99 (Faisalabad-V), 15 in NA-100 (Faisalabad- VI), 33 in NA-101 (Faisalabad- VII), 40 in NA-102 (Faisalabad-VIII), 45 in NA-103 (Faisalabad-IX) and 28 candidates in NA-104 (Faisalabad-X). Similarly, 586 candidates would contest general election from provincial assembly seats of the district including 17 candidates in PP-98 (Faisalabad- I), 31 in PP-99 (Faisalabad-II), 30 in PP-100 (Faisalabad-III), 36 in PP-101 (Faisalabad-IV), 19 in PP-102 (Faisalabad- V), 26 in PP-103 (Faisalabad-VI), 29 in PP-104 (Faisalabad-VII), 22 in PP-105 (Faisalabad-VIII), 32 in PP-106 (Faisalabad-IX), 32 in PP-107 (Faisalabad- X), 13 in PP-108 (Faisalabad-XI), 21 in PP-109 (Faisalabad-XII), 26 in PP-110 (Faisalabad-XIII), 23 in PP-111 (Faisalabad-XIV), 37 in PP-112 (Faisalabad- XV), 26 in PP-113 (Faisalabad- XVI), 41 in PP-114 (Faisalabad-XVII), 33 in PP-115 (Faisalabad-XVIII), 30 in PP-116 (Faisalabad-XIX), 25 in PP-117 (Faisalabad-XX) and 37 candidates in PP-118 (Faisalabad-XXI). He said that there were total 5297,899 registered voters in Faisalabad including 2841,085 males and 2456,814 females. He said that 514641 registered voters including 277868 males and 236773 females would exercise their vote power on Thursday in NA-95, PP- 98 and PP-99 where the ECP established 323 polling stations including 106 polling stations for men, 102 for women and 115 combined. Similarly, total 562891 voters including 302459 males and 260422 females would cast their votes in NA-96, PP-100 and PP- 101 where 345 polling stations were established to facilitate the voters including 126 polling stations for men, 123 for women and 96 polling stations combined.