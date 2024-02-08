Child kidnapped by real uncle for ransom rescued, accused held

KARACHI - Police on Wednesday rescued a six-year-old child kidnapped for ran­som and held his pater­nal uncle involved in the abduction. According to details, accused Hashim along with his cohort Mahaz abducted his nephew Umer 06, and demanded a Rs500,000 from his father stay­ing in Dubai for to earn livelihood for release of the child. The accused threatened to kill him if ransom was not paid. The police traced and arrested the kidnap­per Hashim and safely rescued the child. Raids were being to detain the accomplice of accused. It should be mentioned here that the detainee has criminal record and he had earlier killed his elder brother.