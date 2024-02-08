Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Child kidnapped by real uncle for ransom rescued, accused held

Agencies
February 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Police on Wednesday rescued a six-year-old child kidnapped for ran­som and held his pater­nal uncle involved in the abduction. According to details, accused Hashim along with his cohort Mahaz abducted his nephew Umer 06, and demanded a Rs500,000 from his father stay­ing in Dubai for to earn livelihood for release of the child. The accused threatened to kill him if ransom was not paid. The police traced and arrested the kidnap­per Hashim and safely rescued the child. Raids were being to detain the accomplice of accused. It should be mentioned here that the detainee has criminal record and he had earlier killed his elder brother.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024