Chile ex-president Pinera dies in helicopter crash, aged 74

SANTIAGO - Chile’s former president Sebastian Pinera, a bil­lionaire tycoon who twice held the South Ameri­can nation’s top job, died Tuesday in a helicopter crash, his office said in a statement. The 74-year-old Pinera often flew him­self around in his own helicopter, and was a for­mer shareholder in the country’s national airline, with stakes in television and football, among oth­er businesses. The crash took place in Lago Ranco, a lake district some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago, where Pinera spent vacations with his children and grandchildren. “It is with deep regret that we an­nounce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile,” his of­fice said in a statement. Three other people who had been in the helicop­ter survived the crash. Former and current Latin American leaders offered their tributes, including Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and former Bo­livian presidents Evo Mo­rales and Jeanine Anez.