Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Chile ex-president Pinera dies in helicopter crash, aged 74

Agencies
February 08, 2024
International, Newspaper

SANTIAGO   -   Chile’s former president Sebastian Pinera, a bil­lionaire tycoon who twice held the South Ameri­can nation’s top job, died Tuesday in a helicopter crash, his office said in a statement. The 74-year-old Pinera often flew him­self around in his own helicopter, and was a for­mer shareholder in the country’s national airline, with stakes in television and football, among oth­er businesses. The crash took place in Lago Ranco, a lake district some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago, where Pinera spent vacations with his children and grandchildren. “It is with deep regret that we an­nounce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile,” his of­fice said in a statement. Three other people who had been in the helicop­ter survived the crash. Former and current Latin American leaders offered their tributes, including Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and former Bo­livian presidents Evo Mo­rales and Jeanine Anez.

A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024