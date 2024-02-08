Chinese New Year grand celebrations kicked off

ISLAMABAD - China Cultural Center and the Cultural Office of Chinese Embassy in Pakistan have jointly launched a series of activities to grandly celebrate the “Happy Chinese New Year-2024 as Year of the Dragon” in Pakistan. The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a wide range of exciting online events, such as cultural performances, exhibitions, documentaries on culture, arts, tourism, and more, to showcase rich celebrations of the Lunar Chinese New Year. In order to celebrate Chinese New Year with the community, China Cultural Center in Pakistan has joined hands with China Window in Peshawar, Silk Road Cultural Centre in Quetta as well as the well-known restaurant MONAL group. In this regard, the MONAL restaurant would allow Islamabad locals to experience the joyous Chinese New Year ambiance. Through this activity, Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan will have the chance to enjoy and celebrate Chinese New Year in Pakistan in addition to helping Pakistani citizens participate in the festivities. Chinese New Year also known as ‘Spring Festival’ is the most important festival of the year for the Chinese nation. China Cultural Center in Pakistan will also launch more activities on various social media platforms.