Thursday, February 08, 2024
Chinese New Year grand celebrations kicked off

February 08, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   China Cultural Center and the Cul­tural Office of Chinese Em­bassy in Pakistan have jointly launched a series of activities to grandly celebrate the “Hap­py Chinese New Year-2024 as Year of the Dragon” in Pa­kistan. The China Cultur­al Center in Pakistan has launched a wide range of ex­citing online events, such as cultural performances, exhi­bitions, documentaries on cul­ture, arts, tourism, and more, to showcase rich celebrations of the Lunar Chinese New Year. In order to celebrate Chi­nese New Year with the com­munity, China Cultural Center in Pakistan has joined hands with China Window in Pesha­war, Silk Road Cultural Cen­tre in Quetta as well as the well-known restaurant MON­AL group. In this regard, the MONAL restaurant would al­low Islamabad locals to ex­perience the joyous Chinese New Year ambiance. Through this activity, Chinese nation­als residing in Pakistan will have the chance to enjoy and celebrate Chinese New Year in Pakistan in addition to helping Pakistani citizens participate in the festivi­ties. Chinese New Year also known as ‘Spring Festival’ is the most important festival of the year for the Chinese nation. China Cultural Center in Pakistan will also launch more activities on various social media platforms.

Mohsin Naqvi virtually lays foundation stones of smart police stations

APP

