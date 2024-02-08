Close contest expected in NA-16, PP-253, PP-254

BAHAWALPUR - A close contest is expected be­tween PML-N’s Malik Iqbal Channar and PTI-backed Samiullah Chaudhry in NA-168. Both the candidates have served as MPAs more than once previously and for the first time contest­ing for National Assembly. Former Provincial Minister Malik Iqbal Channar has a stronghold in rural areas of the constituency while Sa­miullah Chaudhry is popu­lar in urban areas. With the withdrawal of candidature from the seasoned politician Syed Tabish Alweri, the bal­ance has shifted in favor of Samiullah Chaudhry. Hussain Ahmad Madni of PPP and Safdar Shahbaz of JUI-F are also among the candidates who can give a tough time in the constituency. In PP-253, PML-N’s Zaheer Iqbal Chan­nar will face the challenge of PTI-backed Muhammad As­ghar Joiya. Zaheer had won the contest in the 2018 elec­tions and has a strong posi­tion so far. Jamat-e-Islami’s candidate Nasrullah Khan Nasir can also be a contender in this constituency. In PP-254, the major contest will be between PML-N’s Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and PTI-backed Ahmad Usman Chan­nar. The ticket of PML-N for this constituency was taken away from Hammad Mirani and given to Dr Rana Mu­hammad Tariq. This change has caused resentment in a fraction of PML-N supporters which can harm Dr Tariq’s position. However, Jamat-e-Islami has always given a tough fight in this constitu­ency. Late parliamentarian Dr Waseem Akhtar had won this seat two times. This time his brother Zeeshan Akhtar is contesting and expected to bag a good number of votes.