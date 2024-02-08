CM Domki visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general elections

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday visited the Provincial Election Control Room established at Home Department and reviewed the measures taken for holding general elections to be held today (February 8) in the province.
Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem briefed the meeting regarding the steps taken to monitor the election situation. Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan, Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan and other senior civil and military officials also participated on the occasion.
In the briefing, it was informed that the delivery of election material by air and road has been completed in all areas of the province, after which the process of handing over the election material to the polling staff has started. The number of registered voters in Balochistan is 5,371,947. Control rooms have been set up in all divisions and districts headquarters to monitor the overall situation and restore peace during the election.