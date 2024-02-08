Thursday, February 08, 2024
CM grieved over loss of human lives

Agencies
February 08, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blasts near the election offices at Pishin and Qila Saifullah in the areas of Balochistan. In his message on Wednesday, the CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured. The CM assured that the Punjab government equally shares the sorrow with the heirs of the deceased persons in this hour of grief.

