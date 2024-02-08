CM lays foundation stone of Data Darbar Complex extension project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi laid the foundation stone of the extension of the mega project of Darbar Hazrat Ali Hajvery Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) complex which will cost Rs. 6.5 billion. The CM formally launched the construction work by employing the shovel in the corridor of the Mazar Hazrat Ali Hajvery Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). The extension of the Namaz Hall is included in the mega project and further capacity of 1000 worshipers will be created. A spacious ‘langar’ hall will be built for 1000 pilgrims for taking their food simultaneously. A specific hall and langar area will be extended for the women pilgrims. A langar store will be built in the basement for the provision of 24 hours food. An admin block and a police station will also be built in the basement. An open air theatre complex will be built for the sitting of a large number of pilgrims in the Mehfil-e- Samaa. Extension in the “Ghulam Gardish” surrounding 4 parts of the Mazar will be undertaken and ancient beauty of the Mazar will be maintained in the extended mega project. Alcoves, calligraphy and the marbles will maintain similarity with the central Mazar. 6.5 kanals open area will be allocated at the front of the Mazar. A classroom, library and an admin office will be built in the Jamia-e-Hajveria. The Administrator Data Darbar Tauqeer Mehmood Watto and Aslam Tareen of the Madina Foundation signed on the MoU for the construction of the central Mazar. Later, talking to the media, the CM stated that the Mazar is a unique individuality of Lahore. Remodelling and redesigning of Bhatti Chowk will also be undertaken along with the extension project of Data Darbar. A dual road will be constructed from the Bhatti Chowk towards the Mazar. Every part of Darbar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) seems to look congested due to visiting of lakhs of pilgrims. SMBR, C&W, Auqaf Departments and NESPAK have put in a lot of hard work for the redesigning and remodelling of the Mazar. NLC has launched its work on the extension project of the Mazar complex at the cost of Rs. 6.5 billion. The capacity of additional 1000 worshipers will be created by making extension in the mosque of the Mazar. The capacity of taking food by 1000 pilgrims at the same time in the langar khana of the Mazar will also be created, he said. More than 17 kanals of land has been acquired for the extension of the Mazar Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the Madina Foundation will itself undertake the extension work of the main Mazar. The central dome of the Mazar will be retained along with “Ghulam Gardish” and a central corridor will also be built. The completion period of the Data Darbar complex extension project is stipulated for three years. Hopefully, C&W department will complete it in 2 two years.