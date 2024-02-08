Thursday, February 08, 2024
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta

Our Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
QUETTA  -  Quetta Division Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on double riding of motorcycles in Quetta division till today night (Feb 8) given security reasons. He said that Quetta snap-checking had been extended, and vehicles and motorcycles without number plates were being stopped. He said that special directives were issued to concerned officials to arrest those walking outside without ID cards in Quetta.

All the bazaars, markets etc around the polling stations will remain closed till night in Quetta, Commissioner Quetta Division said.

He also urged the people to cooperate with secu­rity forces to maintain peace in the area.

