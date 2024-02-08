Commissioner visits election material dispatch centres

HYDERABAD - Commissioner SBA Syed Mu­hammad Sajjad Haider visited election material dispatch cen­ters established at Govt Boys Degree College Nawabshah and Govt Boys Higher Second­ary School Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution of election material among polling staff for the general election.

Regional Election Commis­sioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, SE Education Works Shafique Ahmed Channar and, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho ac­companied the Commissioner. At the Govt Degree College Nawabshah Dispatch Center the Returning Officer NA-207 Subhash Chandar and other officials briefed the Commis­sioner regarding the distribu­tion of election material and attendance of polling staff along with security and trans­portation facilities. RO also informed that all presiding Officers were provided com­plete polling material under the security of police and the Pak Army. The commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the dispatch work.

Later Commissioner visited Govt Higher Secondary School Qazi Ahmed where election material was being distribut­ed for NA-208, PS-38 and PS-39, Returning Officer Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Salmon Ayub, Babar Nizamani and other of­ficials were present on the oc­casion.

Instructing all Returning Of­ficer, the Commissioner said that the work of transport of election material shall be ex­pedited further to ensure the presence of material and staff at the earliest.

Briefing the Commissioner, DC Zahid Hussain Rind said that dispatch work for NA-207, PS-36 and PS-37 is finalized while transportation of polling staff is in progress. He said that dispatch work for NA-208, PS-38 and PS-39 is in progress.

DC said that by 6-45 the transportation of election ma­terials for 260 to 334 polling stations has been ensured. He said all the polling staff and election materials is being transported under strict secu­rity arrangements.