Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner visits election material dispatch centres

APP
February 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Commissioner SBA Syed Mu­hammad Sajjad Haider visited election material dispatch cen­ters established at Govt Boys Degree College Nawabshah and Govt Boys Higher Second­ary School Qazi Ahmed and inspected the distribution of election material among polling staff for the general election.

Regional Election Commis­sioner Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, SE Education Works Shafique Ahmed Channar and, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho ac­companied the Commissioner. At the Govt Degree College Nawabshah Dispatch Center the Returning Officer NA-207 Subhash Chandar and other officials briefed the Commis­sioner regarding the distribu­tion of election material and attendance of polling staff along with security and trans­portation facilities. RO also informed that all presiding Officers were provided com­plete polling material under the security of police and the Pak Army. The commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the dispatch work. 

A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election

Later Commissioner visited Govt Higher Secondary School Qazi Ahmed where election material was being distribut­ed for NA-208, PS-38 and PS-39, Returning Officer Dilshad Ahmed Umrani, Salmon Ayub, Babar Nizamani and other of­ficials were present on the oc­casion. 

Instructing all Returning Of­ficer, the Commissioner said that the work of transport of election material shall be ex­pedited further to ensure the presence of material and staff at the earliest. 

Briefing the Commissioner, DC Zahid Hussain Rind said that dispatch work for NA-207, PS-36 and PS-37 is finalized while transportation of polling staff is in progress. He said that dispatch work for NA-208, PS-38 and PS-39 is in progress. 

DC said that by 6-45 the transportation of election ma­terials for 260 to 334 polling stations has been ensured. He said all the polling staff and election materials is being transported under strict secu­rity arrangements.

Voting for general elections 2024 begins

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024