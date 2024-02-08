Commonwealth delegation receives briefing on election preparations

HYDERABAD - The Commonwealth observers reached DRO office in Hyderabad to review the conduct and arrange­ments of general elections.

On this occasion, DRO/Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shai­kh, and District Election Commis­sioner Parvez Ahmed Kalwar briefed the Commonwealth representatives Jacob Goma and Emily Rohades about the elections.

The delegation was informed that 1,225,147 votes have been regis­tered in 4 talukas of Hyderabad dis­trict, including 662,713 males and 652,434 females. The General elec­tions will be held in the district for 3 national and 6 provincial assem­bly seats and a total of 3219 polling booths will be set up in 883 polling stations. They were informed that there are 365 sensitive and 181 highly sensitive polling stations in Hyderabad district.

On this occasion, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh informed the delega­tion that Hyderabad is a peaceful city where there is no security problem, but all arrangements have been made to deal with any untoward incident while the Pakistan Army and Rangers will also perform their duties. On this occasion, RO, PS 63 Assistant Com­missioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui was also present there.