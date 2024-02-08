Commonwealth observer group leader prioritizes voting amid internet connectivity issues

In his role as the leader of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), former Nigerian President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan emphasized the significance of traditional vote casting methods over reliance on internet connectivity during electoral processes.

Speaking from Islamabad, Jonathan highlighted that while internet connectivity might not be essential for voting, disruptions to online services could lead to delays or consequences in the announcement of poll results.

Jonathan reminded that elections and voting processes have historically functioned without internet dependency, a point of significance given the increasing reliance on digital platforms in modern times.

Addressing the media, he expressed satisfaction with the overall polling process and arrangements in place for the electoral event.

Several other observors and journalists visited the polling stations and oversee the vote casting process and other arrangements for polls.

Earlier today, internet and mobile service was suspended on security concerns before start of polls at 8am. The suspension of service irked many political parties leaders and demanded the restoration of internet and mobile service.

Meanwhile, in a bid to ensure transparency and international oversight, permission letters are being issued to international journalists and observers for monitoring and coverage purposes in three major cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

This move aims to facilitate comprehensive scrutiny and reporting on the electoral proceedings.