Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Control room to monitor security situation

Control room to monitor security situation
Agencies
February 08, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Ministry of Interior has established a control room to monitor the overall security situation of the country during the general elections 2024.

The control room will remain operational at all times and the security situation is being moni­tored to avoid untoward incidents, said a news release on Wednesday. The control room included representatives of all relevant institutions includ­ing the Interior department, police and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to perform their duties in the control room and will remain vigilant in this regard. Continuous liaison is being main­tained with the provincial, regional and district control room.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1707360035.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024