Distribution of election material continues in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD - Like other parts of the country, the distribu­tion and delivery of polling mate­rial for the general election 2024 all across the Hazara division con­tinued.

The Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, also serving as the District Returning Officer, has is­sued directives, initiating prepa­rations for the election. Polling materials and staff are being dis­patched to their designated areas in anticipation of the event.

In district Abbottabad voting for National Assembly constituencies NA-16 and NA-17, along with PK-42, PK-43, PK-44, and PK-45 will be held.

According to the district elec­tion commissioner 9,52621 reg­istered male and female voters would exercise their right to vote in Abbottabad. The election com­mission has set up a total of 788 polling stations across the district. These stations will be managed by 788 presiding officers, assisted by 1275 polling officers, 2550 assis­tant presiding officers, and 1275 Supporting staff members.

In order to monitor the distribu­tion of polling material in district Mansehra, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao visited the Government Post­graduate College Mansehra to over­see the safe delivery of equipment and assess security arrangements.

DPO Muhammad Khalid Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan­ullah Mahsud conducted a similar visit to Government Sentinel Mod­el High School Dasu, where they reviewed the delivery of equip­ment and issued instructions re­garding election duties.