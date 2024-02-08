Thursday, February 08, 2024
ECP asks presiding officers to maintain Form-45 after polling process

Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Com­mission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday conveyed all the presiding officers for main­taining the Form-45 after the polling process in their relevant constituencies. The ECP, under the code of conduct, instructed all the presiding officers to be pre­pared regarding Form-45 as it must be duly signed with CNIC cards. “The Form-45 would be duly signed by the presiding officers and polling agents of the candi­dates,” instructed Chief Elec­tion Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and also issued a warning that strict action will be taken against the presiding officer failing to follow the directions related to the Form-45. According to the plan, the polling will be held from 8am to 5pm on Thursday. The commis­sion has already completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.

