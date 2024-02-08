ECP asks presiding officers to maintain Form-45 after polling process

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday conveyed all the presiding officers for maintaining the Form-45 after the polling process in their relevant constituencies. The ECP, under the code of conduct, instructed all the presiding officers to be prepared regarding Form-45 as it must be duly signed with CNIC cards. “The Form-45 would be duly signed by the presiding officers and polling agents of the candidates,” instructed Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and also issued a warning that strict action will be taken against the presiding officer failing to follow the directions related to the Form-45. According to the plan, the polling will be held from 8am to 5pm on Thursday. The commission has already completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.