Education equality

The absence of a college in UC Dandar has emerged as a ma­jor and urgent issue, posing a threat to the education system in Dandar. UC Dandar, with its sub­stantial population, is grappling with various challenges, but the most pressing concern is the lack of a college. After completing ma­triculation, students encounter numerous challenges and hard­ships in pursuing further educa­tion. Many students lack permis­sion, and some cannot afford to travel to other cities or universi­ties for higher education.

It is observed that only 30% of students have the opportunity to travel to other cities for higher ed­ucation, leaving a significant 70% of students deprived of this cru­cial chance and their education­al rights. Despite their potential in education, these students are un­able to showcase their talents due to a lack of opportunities. The gov­ernment of Pakistan and other rel­evant authorities are urged to pri­oritize this paramount issue in Dandar, ensuring that underprivi­leged communities have the oppor­tunity to access higher education.

IJAZ BALOCH,

Lahore.