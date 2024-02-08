Education equality

The absence of a college in UC Dandar has emerged as a major and urgent issue, posing a threat to the education system in Dandar. UC Dandar, with its substantial population, is grappling with various challenges, but the most pressing concern is the lack of a college. After completing matriculation, students encounter numerous challenges and hardships in pursuing further education. Many students lack permission, and some cannot afford to travel to other cities or universities for higher education.
It is observed that only 30% of students have the opportunity to travel to other cities for higher education, leaving a significant 70% of students deprived of this crucial chance and their educational rights. Despite their potential in education, these students are unable to showcase their talents due to a lack of opportunities. The government of Pakistan and other relevant authorities are urged to prioritize this paramount issue in Dandar, ensuring that underprivileged communities have the opportunity to access higher education.
IJAZ BALOCH,
Lahore.