Efforts being made to provide basic facilities to people: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Ahmed Rasool Bangash, emphasized the ongoing efforts to enhance basic facilities and spur development in the province during a Zoom meeting regarding the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by officials including Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Finance Secretary Aamir Sultan Tareen, saw the approval of the PC-1 for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Development Project (KP-RRDP).
The KP-RRDP, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), envisions the construction of 1337 km of roads and 62 bridges at a total cost of Rs. 105.45 billion. This project aims to improve access to rural areas, upgrade and rehabilitate flood-affected roads, and facilitate market, education, and health access for rural communities. Caretaker Minister Bangash expressed optimism, foreseeing positive impacts on transportation, agricultural development, and the upliftment of rural and backward areas.