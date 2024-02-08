Thursday, February 08, 2024
Efforts being made to provide basic facilities to people: Minister

Our Staff Reporter
February 08, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Ahmed Ra­sool Bangash, emphasized the ongo­ing efforts to enhance basic facilities and spur development in the prov­ince during a Zoom meeting regard­ing the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by officials including Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Finance Sec­retary Aamir Sultan Tareen, saw the approval of the PC-1 for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Roads Develop­ment Project (KP-RRDP).

The KP-RRDP, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), envisions the construction of 1337 km of roads and 62 bridges at a total cost of Rs. 105.45 billion. This project aims to improve access to rural areas, up­grade and rehabilitate flood-affected roads, and facilitate market, education, and health access for rural communi­ties. Caretaker Minister Bangash ex­pressed optimism, foreseeing positive impacts on transportation, agricultural development, and the upliftment of ru­ral and backward areas.

Our Staff Reporter

