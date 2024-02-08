Election 2024: 600,000 security personnel deployed across Pakistan

Over 600,000 security personnel have been deployed across Pakistan to maintain law and order situation during election 2024.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.

To maintain the law and order situation on polling day 600,000 security personnel including Pakistan army, civil armed forces and police have been deployed on polling stations across the country. Whereas 106,342 quick response forces have also been deployed on the ECP’s request.

Among 600,000 security personnel, 23,940 are from Pakistan army, 30,882 from civil armed forces and 465,736 police forces have been deployed across the county.

The military troops are deployed to assist the civil administration in general elections, ensure transparency in electoral process and maintain law and order.

The military troops will provide third tier of security duty outside the polling stations.

Police will be the first tier, while the civil armed forces will provide second tier security of the election under a third-tier security plan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP has categorized over 17,500 as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive and 42,500 as normal, out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide.