Allama Iqbal has rightly said that nations are born in the hearts of poets; they prosper and die in the hands of politicians. As the election time approaches, politicians gear up for election campaigns, roaring against rivals. Normally, elections provide an opportunity for political parties to present their manifestos, including concrete agendas to be implemented when in power. Un­fortunately, our case is otherwise. The point to feel sad about is that here, election campaigns are rhe­torical, hurling allegations, and cen­suring opponents. The politicians fail to present policy measures on issues of public interest and nation­al importance, such as low-quality education, a poor health sector, cli­mate-driven disaster management, youth development, and women empowerment.

However, in the democratic spir­it, election campaigns are impor­tant for effective public partici­pation, provided the mentioned issues are part of the campaigns, as they strengthen democracy in the country. Hence, it’s high time to realize that in a country where half of the population is female and 64% of the population is be­low 30, it is essential to see what policy measures politicians pro­vide for improving the quality of education, promoting female em­powerment, and building demo­graphic dividends by supporting the youth technologically. In short, without addressing these critical issues, achieving national progress and implementing a geo-economic vision will remain a distant dream.

ASIF JHATIAL,

Tando Jam.