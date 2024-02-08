Election for 3 NA, 8 KP PA seats in Mardan today

MARDAN - Tough electoral battles are set to unfold in Mardan district as the Awami Nation Party (ANP), PTI’s independents, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz), and Jamaat-e-Islami compete for three national and eight provincial con­stituencies in today’s general election.

The district boasts a total of 1,538,078 registered voters, including 696,382 females and 841,696 males, distributed across 1,055 polling sta­tions. The National Assembly sees 42 candidates, while the provincial as­sembly witnesses 105 candidates com­peting for their respective seats.

In NA-21-Mardan-1, a tough con­test is anticipated among candidates like Mujahid Khan PTI’s independent, Azam Khan of JUI-F, Asadullah PPP, Ahmed Ali of ANP, and Atta-ur-Rehman of JI. Similar fierce competitions are ex­pected in NA-22 and NA-23.

Provincial assembly seats are not ex­empt from the heat, with PK-54, PK-55, PK-56, PK-57, PK-58, PK-59, PK-60, and PK-61 witnessing intense battles be­tween prominent candidates from ANP, PTI, JUI-F, PML-N, and others.

Political analysts predict a fierce competition among the major parties in Mardan district, emphasizing the significance of voter turnout in deter­mining the outcome. The general sen­timent, however, suggests a potential low turnout due to a lack of interest among the common people.