Election for 3 NA, 8 KP PA seats in Mardan today

MARDAN - Tough electoral battles are set to unfold in Mardan district as the Awami Nation Party (ANP), PTI’s independents, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz), and Jamaat-e-Islami compete for three national and eight provincial constituencies in today’s general election.
The district boasts a total of 1,538,078 registered voters, including 696,382 females and 841,696 males, distributed across 1,055 polling stations. The National Assembly sees 42 candidates, while the provincial assembly witnesses 105 candidates competing for their respective seats.
In NA-21-Mardan-1, a tough contest is anticipated among candidates like Mujahid Khan PTI’s independent, Azam Khan of JUI-F, Asadullah PPP, Ahmed Ali of ANP, and Atta-ur-Rehman of JI. Similar fierce competitions are expected in NA-22 and NA-23.
Provincial assembly seats are not exempt from the heat, with PK-54, PK-55, PK-56, PK-57, PK-58, PK-59, PK-60, and PK-61 witnessing intense battles between prominent candidates from ANP, PTI, JUI-F, PML-N, and others.
Political analysts predict a fierce competition among the major parties in Mardan district, emphasizing the significance of voter turnout in determining the outcome. The general sentiment, however, suggests a potential low turnout due to a lack of interest among the common people.