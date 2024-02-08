Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Election’s material transportation in progress: DIG

APP
February 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -  Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervez Ahmed Chan­dio said that the transporta­tion of election material is in progress and would be com­pleted by night under strict police security. Deputy In­spector General (DIG) Hy­derabad on Wednesday said that police contingents have been deployed at all polling stations of the range, saying that a fool-proof security plan is formed to maintain law and order in the range while Emergency Opera­tion Rooms are set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and in all three dis­tricts of the range those are working round the clock. DIG said that the Quick Re­sponse Reserve Platoon of Police Commandos are ready to combat any untow­ard situation. DIG retorted that the elections would provide a peaceful environ­ment and strict legal action would be initiated against lawbreakers and anti-social elements. He said that pa­trolling is enhanced at the polling stations and exit and entry routes of district Naushehro Feroze. DIG was optimistic that the code of conduct would be imple­mented in its true spirit while implementation of sec 144 would be ensured.

A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024