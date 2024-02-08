Election’s material transportation in progress: DIG

HYDERABAD - Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervez Ahmed Chan­dio said that the transporta­tion of election material is in progress and would be com­pleted by night under strict police security. Deputy In­spector General (DIG) Hy­derabad on Wednesday said that police contingents have been deployed at all polling stations of the range, saying that a fool-proof security plan is formed to maintain law and order in the range while Emergency Opera­tion Rooms are set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and in all three dis­tricts of the range those are working round the clock. DIG said that the Quick Re­sponse Reserve Platoon of Police Commandos are ready to combat any untow­ard situation. DIG retorted that the elections would provide a peaceful environ­ment and strict legal action would be initiated against lawbreakers and anti-social elements. He said that pa­trolling is enhanced at the polling stations and exit and entry routes of district Naushehro Feroze. DIG was optimistic that the code of conduct would be imple­mented in its true spirit while implementation of sec 144 would be ensured.