Elections 2024: Nawaz, Bilawal lead as provisional results trickle in

Preliminary results of the 2024 general elections have started trickling in from different national and provincial constituencies as vote count began in evening following conclusion of daylong polling across the country on Thursday.

As per provisional results – subject to verification and confirmation – coming in shortly after polls closed, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and independent candidates [mainly those affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] are leading the electoral race in the national and provincial assemblies.

Projections of first results indicate that no party could attain an outright majority, although political bigwigs Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are gradually widening the margin of victory against their contestants.

For real-time coverage of election results, click here

As per unverified and unconfirmed reports, the PML-N is on its way to reclaim its political stronghold of Lahore, with its election candidates attaining lead over competitors on 12 out of a total of 14 national assembly seats.

Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is leading in Lahore’s NA-130. Likewise, PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif is inching towards victory in NA-123, Hamza Shehbaz in NA-118 and Maryam Nawaz in NA-119.

Nevertheless, PML-N may face an upset in Lahore’s NA-127 where its candidate Ataullah Tarar is losing to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal is also winning from Larakan’s NA-194 according to preliminary unofficial results.

Similarly, former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is set to secure a comfortable win in from Shaheed Benazirabad’s NA-207 constituency.