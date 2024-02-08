Emily Blunt feels ‘scared’ of Oscar buzz around her ‘Oppenheimer’ role

LOS ANGELES - Emily Blunt has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Oppenheimer for the first time this year. However, she didn’t learn about her nomination in the typical Hollywood way. Blunt revealed in an interview with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Tuesday that despite months of speculation that she would win an Oscar, being called an Academy Award nominee doesn’t feel natural to her. “It’s all quite scary, the anticipation of it, and I think you just try not to listen to buzz because buzz can be built on sand sometimes. And so when it did happen, and when it happened in such a far-reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical,” Blunt said of Oppenheimer‘s many nominations, and when learning of her own, “I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop.”