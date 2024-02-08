Experts urge for upholding world law to address global challenges

ISLAMABAD - The leading experts from China and Pakistan joined forces to emphasise the importance of promoting multilateralism and upholding international law as the foundation for global cooperation.
The symposium titled ‘Promoting Multilateralism and International Law through Adherence to the Principles and Purposes of the UN Charter’ was held here at the Pakistan Embassy, Gwadar Pro reported.
The event aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the shared commitment to a rules-based international order.
Keynote speakers highlighted the significance of collaboration between nations in addressing complex global challenges like the Kashmir issue. Chinese scholars underscored the need for increased diplomatic efforts to strengthen multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations, to address issues like climate change, public health crises, and regional conflicts.
Dr Chen Wei, Senior Research Associate, China Institute of International Strategic Studies, emphasised, “In an interconnected world, no single country can tackle the challenges we face alone. Multilateralism provides a framework for collective decision-making and joint action, fostering global stability and prosperity.”
Dr Qian Feng, Director National Strategy Institute, Tsinghua University said that fostering a spirit of collaboration and adherence to international norms is essential for building a more resilient and harmonious world.
The joint call for promoting multilateralism and upholding international law reflects the commitment of these nations to contribute positively to the global community and address shared challenges through collective action.
The participants said that China has always played an active role in advancing the goals of the United Nations.
The Global Security Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Civilisation Initiative provide an excellent reference for solving the problems facing the world in terms of security and development.
Experts echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of respecting and abiding by international law to ensure a just and equitable world order.
Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Mehmood Chaudhary, a distinguished diplomat from Pakistan, stated, “Adherence to international law is crucial for maintaining peace and stability. It provides a fair and impartial mechanism for resolving disputes and conflicts among nations.”
The participants further said that both China and Pakistan have the same views on peace and security, including international and regional affairs.
There is a need to follow the United Nations’ manifesto regarding the Kashmir issue and the Palestine issue. It is the common desire of all countries to achieve global peace and stability which is implied in the United Nations Charter and central role.