Experts urge for upholding world law to address global challenges

ISLAMABAD - The leading ex­perts from China and Pakistan joined forces to emphasise the importance of promoting multilateralism and up­holding international law as the foun­dation for global cooperation.

The symposium titled ‘Promoting Multilateralism and International Law through Adherence to the Principles and Purposes of the UN Charter’ was held here at the Pakistan Embassy, Gwadar Pro reported.

The event aimed to foster a deep­er understanding of the shared com­mitment to a rules-based internation­al order.

Keynote speakers highlighted the significance of collaboration between nations in addressing complex glob­al challenges like the Kashmir is­sue. Chinese scholars underscored the need for increased diplomatic ef­forts to strengthen multilateral institu­tions, such as the United Nations, to ad­dress issues like climate change, public health crises, and regional conflicts.

Dr Chen Wei, Senior Research Asso­ciate, China Institute of Internation­al Strategic Studies, emphasised, “In an interconnected world, no single country can tackle the challenges we face alone. Multilateralism provides a framework for collective decision-mak­ing and joint action, fostering global stability and prosperity.”

Dr Qian Feng, Director National Strat­egy Institute, Tsinghua University said that fostering a spirit of collaboration and adherence to international norms is essential for building a more resil­ient and harmonious world.

The joint call for promoting multilat­eralism and upholding international law reflects the commitment of these nations to contribute positively to the global community and address shared challenges through collective action.

The participants said that China has always played an active role in advanc­ing the goals of the United Nations.

The Global Security Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, and the Global Civilisation Initiative provide an excellent reference for solving the problems facing the world in terms of security and development.

Experts echoed these sentiments, emphasising the importance of re­specting and abiding by internation­al law to ensure a just and equitable world order.

Deputy Head of Mission Bilal Me­hmood Chaudhary, a distinguished diplomat from Pakistan, stated, “Ad­herence to international law is crucial for maintaining peace and stability. It provides a fair and impartial mecha­nism for resolving disputes and con­flicts among nations.”

The participants further said that both China and Pakistan have the same views on peace and security, including international and regional affairs.

There is a need to follow the Unit­ed Nations’ manifesto regarding the Kashmir issue and the Palestine issue. It is the common desire of all countries to achieve global peace and stability which is implied in the United Nations Charter and central role.