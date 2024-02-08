Five cops martyred, two others injured in DI Khan blast

At least five cops martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

According to police officials, the dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.

Yesterday, a hand grenade blast occurred in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, leaving three persons dead and two injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur said that a grenade exploded in the hands of 17-year-old Farooq, the son of a police officer. The SSP said that Farooq came out of his residence in Haji Limu Goth of Gulshan-e-Iqbal with a hand grenade that exploded, resulting in his death.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ordered the police chiefs and chief secretaries of all provinces to put security on high alert following terror attacks in Balochistan ahead of general elections 2024.

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.