FY 2024-25 budget schedule announced

The Ministry of Finance has issued schedule for the federal budget 2024-25.

The budget was proposed to be announced in the first week of June and finalisation of all the budget documents was proposed to be completed by end of May 2024.

The meeting of the National Economic Council will be held during the second week of May while the meeting of Annual Planning Coordination Committee is said to be held during the first week of May.

It is proposed to approve the Budget Strategy Paper by Federal Cabinet by April 22 and hold the Budget Review Committee meeting from March 22 to April 5.