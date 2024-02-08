Gold rates up by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs215,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs215,100 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs184,756 from Rs184,413 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,360 from Rs169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $5 to $2,053 from $2,048, the Association reported.