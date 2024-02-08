Google joins Pakistan's electoral buzz with special doodle

It is polling day in Pakistan today (Thursday) and Google has also joined the electoral buzz with special doodle.

The special doodle shows a green ballot box decorated with the Pakistani flag and a ballot paper. The doodle perfectly symbolised the ongoing democratic process in the country.

Google used to create interesting doodles on the occasion of various cultural and social events globally.

In Pakistan, the voting started at 8:00am and will continue till 5:00pm without any interval. At least 12.8 million registered voters are expected to exercise their right to vote to elect members on 265 National Assembly and 590 provincial assembly seats.

Approximately 18,000 candidates across the country are in the arena to woo the registered voters (128,587,760). There is green ballot paper for National Assembly and white for the provincial assemblies.

The total number of candidates for the National Assembly is 5,254. In Punjab, 141 seats of the National Assembly and 296 seats of the provincial assembly are up for grab. Polling is taking place on 61 National Assembly and 130 provincial seats in Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, polling is going on for 44 seats of the National Assembly and 113 seats of the provincial assembly, while voters will elect 16 members of National Assembly and 51 of provincial assembly in Balochistan.