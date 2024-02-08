Govt extends Sehat Sahulat Programme in ICT, AJK, GB

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has extended the Sehat Sahulat Pro­gramme in the Federally Admin­istered areas including Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and also in Tharparkar district of Sindh till June 2024, and has asked recom­mendations for finalising modali­ties of the programme beyond the ongoing fiscal year.

To maintain continuity of the Se­hat Sahulat Programme the Ex­ecutive Committee of the Nation­al Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved the extension of the pro­gramme until 30th June 2024, however, the scope of beneficiar­ies has been restricted to only the poorest segment of these are­as, official source told The Nation here on Wednesday.

For the medium-term and post June 2024 modality of the Pro­gramme, major revisions are pro­posed in the technical scope and design, financing modality, regu­latory framework, institutional ar­rangements of the programme.

In this regard a high-level work­ing group convened by Ministry of Planning Development and Spe­cial lnitiatives consisting of repre­sentatives of Ministry of Finance, National Health Services Regula­tions and Coordination and rep­resentatives of Planning and De­velopment Department of Sindh, Balochistan, AJK and Gilgit-Balti­stan is proposed.

The Working group will finalise the medium-term and post-June 2024 modality of the programme and submit it to ECNEC within 90 days, the source said.

The subject original PC-I of the project was approved by ECNEC on 07 02-2018 at a total cost of Rs33,639.998 million. The scope of the project included the premi­um of priority care indoor treat­ment of people living below $2 per day (PMT 32.5 or less) residing in focused districts in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ba­lochistan, the premium of second­ary and priority care indoor treat­ment of people living below $2 per day (PMT 32.5 or less) residing in focused districts in ICT, AJK and GB.

Later the PC-I was revised (1st revision) and approved by the EC­NEC on 29-03-2019 with the scope to cater to the premium of second­ary and priority care indoor treat­ment of people living below $2 per day (PMT 32.5 or less) resid­ing in focused districts in ICT, AJK, GB, and Balochistan, while the ser­vices were made universal regard­less of the income level among residents of FATA and district Tharparkar. Disabled living in fed­eral areas were also brought into the loop of universal coverage re­gardless of income levels.

The 2nd revised PC-I was con­sidered by the CDWP in its meet­ing held on 4-11-2020 and the fo­rum allowed that the project shall be extended to all population of AJK and transgenders. The spon­sors, before consideration of the project at ECNEC, were required to bring back the PC-I to the CDWP within three months with health insurance policy, legislative frame­work, institutional structure along with details of the preliminary sense of financial. However, the sponsors meanwhile implement­ed the programme on universal coverage basis in the federal areas (ICT, GB and AJK) and State Life In­surance Corporation was awarded the contract.

The CDWP in its meeting on 23-5-2023 recommended the pro­ject for consideration of the EC­NEC at earlier approved cost of Rs31,935.00 Million for an inter­im period till June 2023 to dis­charge the liabilities and payment to insurance company on account of expansion in scope of the pro­ject in ICT, AJK, GB, district Thar­parkar, NMD KP (till 30-6-2022), and transgenders & disabled of these areas on universal basis re­gardless of the income levels. For beyond June 2023 the MoHSRC will share an impact evaluation study of existing programme by 15th June 2023 and submit a new proposal. ECNEC in its meeting on l9-7-2023 considered the Sum­mary dated 7-7-2023 submitted by Ministry of Planning, Develop­ment and Special lnitiatives and approved the project at a cost of Rs23.300.00 million for an interim period up to June 2023 and to dis­charge the accrued liabilities.

Now the caretaker government has approved the project for the ongoing fiscal year and may like­ly be further extended in the light of final recommendations of the Working Group.