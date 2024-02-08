Thursday, February 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IGP visits polling station, reviews security arrangements

APP
February 08, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja Wednesday paid a visit to the Com­merce College polling station located near PIDC. During his visit, the IGP interacted with the police personnel who were on duty at the polling station. He instructed the officers to enhance the security measures to ensure the safety of voters, candi­dates, polling staff, and materials by maintaining a strong police presence in and around the poll­ing stations. Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the importance of vigilance and readiness among the police stationed at the polling stations. He stressed the need for extraordinary security measures based on past and anticipated election scenarios, with no room for any shortcomings.

Riffat informed that the deployment of police personnel had been completed, and all necessary polling materials had been delivered. Ensuring safe­ty at all levels remains a top priority, with concerted efforts aimed at conducting peaceful elections, he reiterated. Addressing the media, the IGP highlight­ed the shared responsibility for ensuring peaceful elections, underscoring the pivotal role of the police in maintaining security. He assured that the police force was utilizing all available resources, including Quick Response Force (QRF), which was on standby.

A new era unfolds as Azerbaijan undergoes snap presidential election

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024