Internet and mobile service is disrupted in parts of the country just a few minutes before the start of the polling.

Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other areas are experiencing partial suspension of internet and mobile service.

With the suspension of the facility, citizens are facing inconvenience to communicate with their loved ones.

According to sources, the suspension is on temporary bases and the step was taken to ensure law and order situation during the polling.