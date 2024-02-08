Will polls on Feb 8 free prisoner 77?

ISLAMABAD - In the run-up to the 2018 parliamentary elections, Imran Khan was the frontrunner, and the electoral field was winnowed in the favor of his political party by the then powers that be. Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from holding public office after a controversial judicial process. Now, in one of the most extraordinary turn-arounds of political fortunes, the picture is inverted. Khan is behind bars, with questions hanging over his speedy convictions. Sharif is the frontrunner, aiming to be the prime minister for a record fourth time in the country’s checkered political history.
The similarities in the two scenarios are uncanny, but a lot has changed as well.
There is a popular wave of discontent among a large section of society. The political process has lost its shine. The establishment has further entrenched itself. Polarization in society has become acute and poisonous. The room for political dialogue and reconciliation has shrunk. Hope for a better tomorrow is eclipsed by the despair of today.
Will the results of the February 8 polls change these grim realities?
Sharif’s political party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, seems to be the favorite to form the government in Islamabad and Lahore. Although Sharif made a slow start on the campaign trail, he hit an optimistic and energized note as he concluded the canvassing earlier this week. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, his political heiress, even offered an olive branch to the rivals, a welcome move in the current political environment of heightened and charged emotions. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has led a sustained and organized campaign, yet many analysts believe it may not be enough to win over Punjab’s voters, which is essential for forming a central government. A victory for Sharif can only be prevented by a surge of pro-Khan voters, leading to unprecedented voter turnout and upending all political forecasts.
A wild card is the potential for a large number of wins by independent candidates, which Asif Ali Zardari could later capitalize on. By Thursday afternoon, it will become clear whether the widely discussed tidal wave was a reality or merely wishful propaganda by the adept and sharp social media campaign managers of PTI. If a high pro-Khan voter turnout remains a pipe dream, his passionate followers will quickly move to an even more potent campaign, complaining of rigging and electoral fraud.
The powerful quarters in Islamabad and its neighboring city feel that such clamoring, no matter how loud, will soon ring out. They feel that Khan and his supporters now lack the power and strength to disrupt the system; the biggest challenge came on May 9 last year, when a large number of military installations were targeted by Khan’s supporters, incensed over his arrest. Now, most of them are paying a heavy price, either in the form of military trials or removal from the electoral field. Khan remains popular but can only extricate himself after a deal, which seems distant.
For the winner of the February 8 polls, the taste of victory will be short-lived, though. The incoming government faces an uphill—some would say impossible—task.
The next government will be constantly hounded by questions about legitimacy and credibility, and the perennial challenges of the economy and security will loom large. The risk of economic default was precariously sidestepped in recent months, but the dependence on foreign aid means a rocky path ahead. There are no solutions available to fix the economy without further inflicting pain on an already emaciated public. The public is still reeling from the pain of austerity measures. Inflation and skyrocketing utility bills remain a key concern. At the same time, there is an uptick in terrorist attacks, with 2023 marking the deadliest year in six years. The aftermath of the catastrophic 2022 floods, a reminder of climate change that affected millions, poses another urgent concern for effective governance. And there is no respite available on the foreign policy front. The western flank is now riddled with tensions; the Afghan Taliban are disgruntled, and the brief cross-border skirmish with Iran has added a new layer to security challenges. The eastern front has been quiet for some time, but yet another Modi win in the upcoming Indian elections can also lead to a more jingoistic approach from the archival. While many will remain fixated on the troubles of prisoner number 804 in Adiala, it is really prisoner number 77, the common man stuck in a vicious political and economic cycle for the past 77 years, who needs to be freed of his constant misery.