ISPR hopes election will serve as catalyst for further strengthening democracy

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) hoped that the general elections 2024 will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democracy in Pakistan, and that it will pave the way for the realization of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

ISPR in a statement said that sacrifices rendered by the security officials for the conduct of peaceful elections would not be in vain.

Pakistan Army’s military media wing also extended congratulations to the nation on the generally peaceful and violence free conduct of the general elections.

It said the armed forces alongside other law enforcement agencies are proud to have played a pivotal role in providing security during conduct of the sacred electoral process, in aid of civil power, and in accordance with the constitution of Pakistan.

“With the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected most sensitive polling stations and over 7800 QRFs, a safe and secure environment for the public was ensured,” it said.

Despite 51 cowardly terrorist attacks, mostly in KP and Balochistan, aimed at disrupting the electoral process, the soldiers remained resolute and effectively ensured peace and security across Pakistan.

ISPR said that 12 people, including 10 personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies, embraced martyrdom and 39 others have been injured in these attacks.

Through proactive intelligence manoeuvres and swift action, many potential threats were neutralized, underscoring the unwavering commitment of our security agencies to protect the democratic rights of our citizens.

During various operations, five terrorists were also killed. “Gratitude is owed to other law enforcement agencies that worked hand in hand with the armed forces to safeguard the democratic process”.

“It is our fervent hope that our sacrifices would not be in vain and this election will serve as a catalyst for further strengthening democracy in Pakistan, and that it will pave the way for the realization of the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. “

The armed forces remain dedicated to upholding peace and security in the country and stand ready to provide unwavering support in safeguarding the democratic traditions of our state, the ISPR said.