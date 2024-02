Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has casted his vote at NA-6 Lower Dir.

Sirajul Haq urged the nation to cast their votes for progress and prosperity, building a brighter future.

He asked the voters to play their part in making the country corruption-free and great.

The JI emir believed the JI would emerge as the biggest political party and votes cast to the party would put the country on the path of prosperity.

Siraj stressed to the people the need to meet the national duty by casting vote.