Karachiites to pick 22 MNAs, 47 MPAs today

KARACHI - With 1,413 candidates from 25 po­litical parties and independent candi­dates vying for 47 provincial assem­bly seats and 582 contesting on 22 National Assembly seats, Karachi, the business hub of the country is set to witness one of the most divisive elec­tions in the recent past. The city has previously voted for a single party mostly whether it be Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Paki­stan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) or Jamaat I Islami with certain exception in re­sults for PPP and ANP from peripher­ies. However, the ban on MQM founder following a controversial speech on August 22 resulted in a dent on the party’s vote bank and paved way for other political parties to make inroads into the political arena of the city.

The PPP remained top beneficiary, which was able to secure mayor slot from the city after PTI chairmen be­came turncoats and refused to vote in favour of Jamaat I Islami’s Hafiz Naeem, whose party remained the second par­ty which benefitted from the political vacuum created by MQM-P’s absence.

The recent political campaign and alliances in Karachi have shocked many in the city which has witnessed bloodshed in the name of ethnicity and sectarianism. For instance, MQM-P and ANP which had a bloodbath previously joined hand in the city to support each other’s candidates.

Mustafa Kamal held a joint presser along with ANP’s provincial chief Shahi Syed at Sohrab Goth where he announced that coalition between the two parties will not only last for this election but strengthen ties forever. Shahi Syed also asked his followers to vote for kite, the MQM-P symbol, wherever the ANP candidates are weak. Not only this, the MQM-P can­didates especially Mustafa Kamal was seen visiting religious leaders like Manzoor Mengal and others to seek support for his candidature, besides the party also forging alliance with Jamiat Ulemai-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in the province especially in Karachi and Hyderabad. Other than this, one of the candidate claiming to be from MQM-P announced to withdraw from NA-232 in favour of a banned outfit leader Aurangzeb farooqui. Later the party announced that they never supported him and have not fielded any candi­date from the constituency. Jamaat I Islami has also emerged as one of the key contenders from the city after the party performed well in the recent lo­cal government polls and emerged as second largest party with having re­ceived most votes from the city and al­most clean sweeping the district cen­tral and east of the city where eight National Assembly seats are allocated.

The party has effectively highlighted issues faced by Karachiites. It also ran an organized campaign not only on the streets but on social media with its Ka­rachi chief Hafiz Naeem claiming that not only their voters but those from PTI will also vote in their favour.