KE taking all necessary measures in preparation of 2024 elections

KARACHI - K-Electric is taking all necessary measures in preparation of the 2024 General Elections. Polling stations and other supporting offices identified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will remain exempt from load­shedding from 7th February to 9th February until the comple­tion of the electoral process.

A dedicated Power Monitoring Cell has been established within KE to maintain close vigilance and ensure safe and smooth power supply. KE also remains in close contact with all relevant stakeholders including the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP), local government and law enforcement authorities to ex­tend maximum possible support throughout the proceedings.

Spokesperson KE stated, “We are committed to facilitating a smooth electoral process, and our technical teams will be available around the clock to address any local faults. KE Live App, KE WhatsApp, and social media channels will be avail­able 24/7 for customer support. Our call center will also remain fully operational. No customer has been issued any bill with a due date of 8th February.”