Thursday, February 08, 2024
KP Governor urges masses to exercise right to vote

APP
February 08, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has urged the masses to participate in the elec­toral process abiding by the norms of democracy and respecting the electoral rights of each other.

In a message issued here in con­nection with general elections, the KP Governor also urged the mass­es to cooperate with the adminis­tration, police and polling staff for the peaceful conduct of the elec­toral process.

He said that KP people had al­ways expressed mutual respect in elections and hoped that the election would be completed in the province in an atmosphere of peace and mutual coexistence.

KP Governor advised the mass­es to remain patient and avoid creating unnecessary rush in polling stations. He said that law enforcers are fully prepared to meet any untoward incident add­ing that political workers should respect the democratic rights of each other and maintain decorum and discipline during elections keeping in view the basic norms of democracy.

APP

