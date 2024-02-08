Kyrgyzstan interested in boosting business ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Totuiaev Ulanbek on Friday said that his country is enjoying friendly relations with Pakistan and is interested in further boosting its business ties to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

He stressed that both countries should develop sus­tainable business relations as they have good potential to cooperate in many sectors of the economy. He said that a business delegation from Pakistan should visit Kyrgyz­stan to explore joint ventures and business partnerships.

He said that Kyrgyzstan is importing pharmaceuticals, sports goods, and some other products from Pakistan while it is exporting dry fruits, and agricultural products to Pakistan. He said that both countries should do busi­ness in more products as they have good potential for it. He assured that his embassy would cooperate with ICCI in the initiatives for promoting business linkages be­tween the private sectors of both countries.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can cooperate in many areas including agri­culture, industry, energy, and tourism. He said that the geographical location of both countries offers them good potential to increase collaboration and play a role in pro­moting regional trade in their respective regions.

He said that Pakistan can provide Kyrgyzstan with easy access to many promising markets including the Middle East and South Asia. Similarly, Kyrgyzstan can provide Pakistan with easy access to the Central Asian States. Therefore, strong trade and economic relations would be very beneficial for both countries and regions.

He urged Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan to focus on diversifi­cation of trade to achieve better results. He said that ICCI would consider taking a business delegation to Kyrgyz­stan to explore business partnerships. Faad Waheed, Se­nior Vice President ICCI, urged Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan to share expertise to benefit each other.