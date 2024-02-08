Lahore Shalimar victorious in LRCA U16 C’ship

LAHORE - Lahore Shalimar beat Lahore Eagles by a big margin of 89 runs in fourth round match of ongo­ing LRCA U16 Cricket Champi­onship here on Wednesday at Ittefaq LRCA Cricket Ground. Zar Ali Butt and Abdul Rehman Subhani scored brilliant cen­turies from Lahore Shalimar and Zar Ali Butt played fighting knock of 79 runs from Eagles. Khizer Butt and Abdul Rehman Subhani were jointly declared players of the match. Abid Hus­sain, Manager Cricket Opera­tions and Ashraf Ali PCB Coach, gave away the man of the match award to Khizer Butt and Ab­dul Rehman Subhani. Lahore Shalimar, batting first, 269/3 in 40 overs with Khizer Butt smashing 109, Abdul Rehman Subhani 100 and Phool Ali unbeaten 30. In reply, Lahore Eagles could score 180/8 in 40 overs. Zar Ali Butt hammered 79 and Israr ul Haq 34. Wasi Haider grabbed 3/51 and Ali Usman 1/33.