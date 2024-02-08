Loins members pledge to serve humanity

SIALKOT - A function was held in honour of Lions members of Yalkot (Representative War) KPK, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujarat and Jhelum, reverencing their commitment to community service. On the oc­casion, 43 Lions Clubs of Sialkot and Gujranwala unanimously nominated Shafqat Khawar Chaudhry as Council Vice Chairperson and M Salem as Second Vice District Governor of Lions Club International.

Emphasising the ethos of service to humanity, Majeed Kapur reiterated the importance of ad­vancing welfare projects and improving education and healthcare accessibility. District Governor Fe­zan Majeed Kapur, alongside distinguished figures like former President of Pakistan Income Tax Bar Aftab Nagra and Secretary Allama Iqbal Lions Irfan Sherwani, graced the occasion with their presence, highlighting the collective dedication of Lions members towards communal betterment.