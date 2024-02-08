Man killed, two injured in firing incidents

KARACHI - One person was killed and two others critically injured in separate firing incidents in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday, police said. According to details, unidentified armed men gunned down one per­son in Old Golimar and fled the scene of crime. A man was critically injured in fir­ing incident near Awami Markaz at Shahrah-e-Faisal. Another person was shot injured by unidentified gun­men near Shireen Jinnah Colony of Clifton. The body and injured were shifted to different hospitals and po­lice after registering sepa­rate cases at respective po­lice stations started search for the culprits. Meanwhile, a woman was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday night near Ahsanabad Area of Karachi. The police officials reported that a resident of Lyari, named Ramsha, was shot dead by two suspected men near Ahsanabad area. The eyewitness of the inci­dent claimed that the two male suspects on a bike shot three bullets on the victim’s head. The police added that the mobile phone, along with other belongings of the deceased woman was recovered, while the hus­band, Irfan, of the victim has been contacted after the incident. The police in a statement said that the woman reached Ahsanabad area with a male suspect on bike, and was shot dead in the vicinity of SITE su­per highway police station. The police confiscated the mobile phone after initi­ated an investigation into the case. Last year, another young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Accord­ing to a spokesperson for the police, the unfortunate turn of events unfolded when two armed suspects on a motor­cycle intercepted the young man – identified as Muham­mad Saad – near Johar Mor.