Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has virtually laid the foundation stones of forty smart police stations across the province.

Speaking on this occasion in Lahore today, he said 22 smart police stations will be established in Lahore while 18 will be built in other cities.

He said Special Dispute Resolution Centers will also be set up in smart police stations.

Mohsin Naqvi said the smart police station will have separate entrances for men and women.