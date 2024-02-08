MoU signed to boost Chinese language learning, culture

LAHORE - Lahore Chinese International Academy (LCIA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Chinese Legal Studies at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on February 2nd to promote Chinese language learning and culture in Pakistan.
This initiative aims to strengthen the already robust ties between Pakistan and China, particularly in education and culture.
It is expected to benefit thousands of students across Pakistan, enabling them to learn Chinese and gain access to a wide range of cultural experiences.
It also aligns with the Pakistani government’s efforts to promote linguistic diversity and strengthen ties with China, a key partner in the region.
The Centre for Chinese Legal Studies at LUMS has been a leading voice in promoting the study of Chinese law and culture in Pakistan.
With this MoU, the centre will collaborate with LCIA to offer Chinese language courses, Chinese proficiency tests and certificate examinations, cultural workshops, exchange experience and teaching methods to Pakistani students and faculty members.
The signing ceremony was attended by senior management from both institutions. LCIA Vice President Ms He Yubing and Dr Sikander Shah, Director of the Chinese Legal Studies Centre at LUMS, signed the MoU on behalf of the two institutions, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.