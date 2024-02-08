MoU signed to boost Chinese language learning, culture

LAHORE - Lahore Chinese International Acad­emy (LCIA) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Chinese Legal Studies at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) on February 2nd to promote Chinese language learn­ing and culture in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to strengthen the already ro­bust ties between Pakistan and China, particularly in education and culture.

It is expected to benefit thousands of students across Pakistan, enabling them to learn Chinese and gain access to a wide range of cultural experiences.

It also aligns with the Pakistani government’s ef­forts to promote linguistic diversity and strengthen ties with China, a key partner in the region.

The Centre for Chinese Legal Studies at LUMS has been a leading voice in promoting the study of Chi­nese law and culture in Pakistan.

With this MoU, the centre will collaborate with LCIA to offer Chinese language courses, Chinese pro­ficiency tests and certificate examinations, cultural workshops, exchange experience and teaching meth­ods to Pakistani students and faculty members.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior man­agement from both institutions. LCIA Vice President Ms He Yubing and Dr Sikander Shah, Director of the Chinese Legal Studies Centre at LUMS, signed the MoU on behalf of the two institutions, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Wednesday.