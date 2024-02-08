NA-43 Tank anticipates exciting electoral battle

PESHAWAR - In 2024 general elections, the Tank district is gearing up for fierce competition in the National Assembly constituency NA-43 Dera-cum-Tank and PK-108.

This constituency comprises one seat in the Na­tional Assembly consists of two tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan Kulachi and Paharpur areas and one in the pro­vincial assembly.

With a total of 392,214 registered voters, includ­ing 214,790 men and 177,424 women, the electoral landscape in NA-43 is marked by its diversity.

The constituency boasts 353 polling stations. The influential tribe association of Bettani, Jattatar, Kun­di, Gandapur, Marwat and Mehsud holds considera­ble sway in the district.

Three prominent candidates are vying for the NA-43 seat including Maulana Asad Mahmood of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F, Dawar Khan Kundi of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Abdullah Nangyal Bettani (Indipendent) and Muhammad Ramzan Shori Tehreek-e-Labbaik Paki­stan.

In the previous 2018 elections in the said constit­uency which was NA-37, Maulana Asad Mahmood from JUI-F secured victory with 28,746 votes. In the same constituency, runner-up Habibullah Khan Kun­di of PTI secured 15,840 votes and Dawar Khan Kun­di (Indipendent) 13,567.

Looking back at the 2013 elections in NA-25, Dawar Khan Kundi of PTI emerged victorious with a sub­stantial 73,000 votes, while Maulana Asad Mahmood secured 67,000 votes.

Now PK-108 Tank, where a total of 224,849 voters are eligible to cast their ballots. The male voter count is 123,303, female voters stand at 101,546, distribut­ed across 192 polling stations.

The three contenders for this constituency are Mahmood Ahmed Bettani (JUI-F), Advocate Usman Khan Bettani (PTI supporter) and Irfan Kundi (PTI).