Naqvi announces establishment of six business facilitation centres

LAHORE - -Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired the third meeting of the Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee in Lahore on Wednesday which was attended by the members of concerned chambers, cabinet members, Punjab chief secretary and others. At the start of the meeting, the participants of the Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee stood up to pay tribute to Chief Minister Naqvi over his performance. On the occasion, CM said six Business Facilitation Centers were established and made functional in 45 days. At each facilitation center, counters of 22 provincial departments and 2 federal departments were providing services. Naqvi explained that with the establishment of Business Facilitation Centers, 124 NOCs will be available to industrialists under one roof. He said traders and industrialists can play a viable role for the improvement of the country’s economy.